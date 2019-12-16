Last week, street reporter Austen Fletcher, a.k.a Fleccas, took to the University of Southern California campus to ask students if they knew the Pledge of Allegiance. While most students said they knew the pledge, only a handful could actually recite it, surprising even themselves.

“This week I went back to USC to see if students could recite the pledge of allegiance,” Fleccas captioned the video, adding, “Out of everyone we interviewed, 18 out of 31 people didn’t know or botched the pledge. Sad!”

One female student, confident in her belief that she knew the pledge, started off with pledging allegiance to “the United States of Republica.”

It seemed as though it was the end of the pledge that really tripped students up. The word “indivisible,” for example, was frequently replaced with the word “individual.”

According to USHistory.org, “The Pledge of Allegiance was written in August 1892 by the socialist minister Francis Bellamy (1855-1931). It was originally published in The Youth’s Companion on September 8, 1892. Bellamy had hoped that the pledge would be used by citizens in any country.”

Some atheists have taken issue with the pledge for including the words “under God,” claiming “non-theistic children” are being forced “to either acknowledge God or stand out as a protestor,” according to Secular.org.

“No child should go to school each day to have the class declare that her religious beliefs are wrong in an exercise that portrays her and her family as less patriotic than believers,” said president of the American Humanist Association David Niose.

“Proponents of including ‘under God’ in the Pledge argue that the United States is a Christian nation, at least 80% of Americans support the phrase, the language reflects America’s civic culture and is not a religious statement, and federal law, state constitutions, and US currency already contain references to God,” notes ProCon.org.

Last month, Fleccas went to Stanford University to capture the left-wing protesters outside of Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro’s speech.

“Though Shapiro would ultimately spend a majority of his speech denouncing the ‘dangerous game‘ being played by the Alt-Right, left-wing protesters were out en masse ahead of the speech to denounce Shapiro’s supposedly ‘hateful’ rhetoric,” The Daily Wire reported. “But, as Fletcher’s footage of his interactions with protesters shows (below), when asked to give some specifics about things Shapiro has said that are worthy of such an emphatic response, many of the protesters struggled to come up with anything at all.”

When students were asked to point out what specifically they take issue with regarding Shapiro’s supposedly “hateful” rhetoric, they came up empty. “Well, uh, there’s a whole slew of things. I think just generally what he stands for,” one protester told Fleccas. An adult protester said there was “nothing specifically” he could point to regarding Shapiro’s so-called “hate speech,” but nonetheless claimed the speaker and podcast host “obviously hurts communities.”

Here’s the pledge for those keep track at home: “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

