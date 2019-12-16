Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsIs a trap being set for Trump in the Senate trial? The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Senate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial MORE (R-Maine), a key vote in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, is distancing herself from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Democrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements MORE’s (R-Ky.) close coordination with President Trump Donald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE’s legal team.

Collins, who is seen as the Senate Republican most likely to vote for an article of impeachment, made clear to reporter Monday that she is not in close consultation with the White House like McConnell and other Republicans.

Collins has maintained since the launch of the formal House impeachment inquiry that she takes her role as juror very seriously and has held back from commenting on various developments out of an abundance of caution.

She said McConnell’s plan to let Trump’s legal team dictate the Senate GOP’s position on the trial “would not be the approach that I’ve taken.”

“The only people I’ve consulted with thus far are experts from the Congressional Research Service,” she added. “I sat down with them for a session last week.”

The moderate Republican senator made her comments in response to a question about McConnell’s remarks in an interview with Fox News channel host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityNew York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment McConnell: I doubt any GOP senator will vote to impeach Trump McConnell says he’ll be in ‘total coordination’ with White House on impeachment trial strategy MORE. McConnell told Hannity that he is in lockstep with the White House on trial strategy.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel,” he said. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can.”

Collins also criticized Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Turf war derails bipartisan push on surprise medical bills Senate confirms Trump’s nominee to lead FDA MORE (D-N.Y.) for writing McConnell a letter on Sunday and then leaking it to the press.

Schumer is trying to pressure McConnell into calling four additional witnesses.

Collins called Schumer’s maneuver “unfortunate.”

“It seems to me unfortunate that Sen. Schumer wrote a letter which he released to the press prior to his sitting down and having the kind of discussion with Sen. McConnell that” Senate leaders had ahead of Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonImpeachment nears: What would John McCain have done? CNN’s Cuomo promotes ‘Dirty Donald’ hashtag, hits GOP for ‘loyalty oath’ to Trump Whether a rule is cruel or kind, regulatory analysis shines a light MORE’s 1999 impeachment trial, she said.

Collins said “I’m not going to reach a judgment” on the need for witnesses “until I see what the two leaders come up with for a suggestion.”