Congress appears poised to permanently prohibit the sale of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21.

The provision is expected to be included in a final year-end spending deal, according to a senior Democratic aide.

The provision, which is supported by many major public health groups, was included as part of a bipartisan and bicameral legislative package to fix surprise medical bills. But turf wars and partisanship have derailed that legislation and lawmakers wanted to ensure the tobacco provision survived intact.

The tobacco legislation was originally sponsored by Sen. Tim KaineTimothy (Tim) Michael KaineOvernight Health Care — Presented by That’s Medicaid — House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices | Senate confirms Trump FDA pick | Trump officials approve Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina Senate confirms Trump’s nominee to lead FDA Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism MORE (D-Va.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Democrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements MORE (R-Ky.), and has broad, bipartisan support from Sens. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzSenate confirms Trump’s nominee to lead FDA There’s a lot to like about the Senate privacy bill, if it’s not watered down Advocates hopeful dueling privacy bills can bridge partisan divide MORE (D-Hawaii), Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungGOP senators unveil bill to expand ‘opportunity zone’ reporting requirements Statesmen seek bipartisan solutions to big challenges The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump says he is fighting testimony to protect presidency MORE (R-Ind.), Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDemocrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Sunday shows – Republicans, Democrats maneuver ahead of House impeachment vote Durbin: Witnesses to exonerate Trump may not exist MORE (D-Ill.) and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyImpeachment nears: What would John McCain have done? Washington braces as North Korea deadline looms Is a trap being set for Trump in the Senate trial? MORE (R-Utah).

While larger efforts to regulate tobacco by banning certain flavors and e-cigarettes have stalled at the federal level, lawmakers believe raising the tobacco purchasing age will make a difference.

Tobacco companies are on the front line pushing for the legislation at the federal and state levels, mainly in an effort to stave off stronger regulations that could have disastrous effects on the industry.

Industry giant Altria has endorsed the bipartisan legislation. Public health groups have said any tobacco industry support makes them wary, but they have praised the effort.