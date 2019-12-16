White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayMLB removing marijuana from list of banned substances Grocery store behind viral reusable bag at impeachment hearing offers ‘free briefcase’ promotion Watchdog report finds FBI not motivated by political bias in Trump probe MORE told reporters Monday that the White House sees “no reason” for acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySchumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Senate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial MORE and three other witnesses to testify at a Senate impeachment trial as requested by the top Democrat in the Senate.

“We don’t do things just because Sen. [Charles] Schumer [D-N.Y.] asks us to do them. That’s very clear,” Conway told reporters at the White House on Monday evening. “Starting on Oct. 8, our White House counsel made very clear that he looks at the entire process as unconstitutional, illegitimate and ill-conceived.”

“There is no reason for them to go and testify in the Senate trial as far as we can see. Maybe someone will change their mind, but we haven’t done that,” Conway continued. “Why would we do that?”

Conway was asked to respond to a request from Schumer that Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, senior Mulvaney adviser Robert Blair, and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey be called to testify as part of the Senate trial.

Schumer outlined the request in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sent Sunday. The top Democrat also requested that the Senate issue subpoenas for a "limited set of documents" that could shed more light on the Trump administration's decision to delay military assistance to Ukraine — an issue at the center of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Schumer elaborated on his request during a news conference on Monday, criticizing McConnell for what he described as a “partisan” description of the Senate trial. McConnell said in an interview last week that he would be in “total coordination” with the White House with respect to the trial.

Conway said Monday that she didn’t know if Trump and McConnell had spoken directly about a likely impeachment trial, though she noted they speak “frequently” about various issues.

The Democratic-controlled House is poised to vote later this week on two articles of impeachment against Trump stemming from his dealings with Ukraine. The House Judiciary Committee approved articles accusing Trump of abusing his office and obstructing Congress in a party-line vote last week.

The House is widely expected to impeach Trump, after which the articles would advance to the GOP-controlled Senate for a trial. Trump and his advisers view the Senate as friendly territory, where it is near certain Trump will be acquitted.

At the center of the inquiry is a July 25 call during which Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. House Democrats have accused Trump of using military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting to pressure Kyiv for investigations that could benefit him politically.

The White House has cast the impeachment inquiry as illegitimate and politically motivated, refusing to provide documents pursuant to subpoenas and instructing executive branch witnesses — including Mulvaney, Bolton, Blair and Duffey — not to testify.