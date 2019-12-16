Home Movies (Watch) New Trailer for Tom Cruise’s Sequel to “Top Gun: Maverick,” Coming…

Peter Maverick is back. Yes, his name is actually Maverick. Anyway, Tom Cruise returns 34 years after “Top Gun” solidified his stardom for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Paramount is counting on this one to be huge. Jerry Bruckheimer has produced the movie, but in a nice touch the credits read produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. Simpson was a larger than life producer who literally exploded in the 1980s.

Now Cruise will mentor Miles Teller, playing the son of his late pal Goose (Anthony Edwards). Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Manny Jacinto, Glen Powell and Jon Hamm are also in the cast. Plus, Val Kilmer returns as the Iceman after winning a long, tough battle with throat cancer. It will be interesting to see how the movie handles Kilmer’s speech issues.

The choice of director here is odd, although maybe “Maverick” just directs itself. Joseph Kosinski has only made 3 features ever including sending Tom to “Oblivion.” That movie made $89 million and was not considered a hit.

New trailer:

[embedded content]

First trailer:

[embedded content]

