Bethel worship leader and songwriter Kalley Heiligenthal is asking for her fans, followers, and fellow Christians to pray for her 2-year-old daughter, Olive, who died on Saturday.

Olive stopped breathing and doctors pronounced her dead.

What are the details?

Kalley and her husband, Andrew, insist that through prayer, God can resurrect their daughter, who died three days ago.

On Monday, Kalley shared an Instagram update about her newly deceased child.

She wrote, “Day 3 is a really good day for resurrection. We are overwhelmed with gratitude by your outpouring of love for us and faith for Olive. Jesus is Faithful and True and He’s riding in with the victory He bought for Olive.”

“Olive Alayne means ‘victorious awakening,'” she continued. “We call on the mighty all-sufficient name of Jesus and we call you back by name, sweet girl. You will live. Thank you for your faith-filled declarations, keep them coming. Worship Jesus with us, He is moving, He is good, He is worthy and He is alive.”

On Saturday, Kalley implored her followers to join her in prayer.

“We’re asking for prayer,” she wrote. “We believe in a Jesus who died and conclusively defeated every grave, holding the keys to resurrection power.”

She added, “We are asking for bold, unified prayers from the global church to stand with us in belief that He will raise this little girl back to life. Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for. It’s time for her to come to life.”

What else?

A GoFundMe campaign page has been set up to benefit the Heiligenthal family. At the time of this writing, it has received more than $11,000 in donations.