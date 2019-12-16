Democrats in the United States — in particular the candidates running for president — need to speak up against anti-Semitism and the killing of Jews in America, Dov Hikind told Newsmax TV.

During an appearance on Monday’s “America Talks Live,” Hikind — a longtime Democrat and a former member of the New York State Assembly — told host John Cardillo that it is time for action.

“I am sick and tired of people asking me whether we are living in pre-Nazi Germany in the United States. This is the greatest country in the world,” he said.

Hikind added he served as an elected official for 36 years, “but I am embarrassed by what is going on in the Democratic Party. I am embarrassed by the fact that we have someone running for the presidency of the United States, a leading candidate, Bernie Sanders, who has a malicious, vicious anti-Semite representing him — Linda Sarsour, who embraces racist terrorists. Linda Sarsour, who in the past two weeks spoke about the state of Israel, about Jews thinking they are superior to others.

“Where are the other Democrats running for president to say something? Why are they deaf and dumb? Why are they silent in knowing full well the reality? You can’t have two standards on anti-Semitism — one standard.

“Tell me one Democrat running for the presidency of the United States who has spoken out on this issue. They’re busy impeaching the president of the United States for nothing. That’s what’s going on.”

Hikind’s comments were framed around a discussion about the recent shooting attack at a Jewish grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey. Reports say the two shooters, who died in a gun battle with police, might have been targeting a Jewish school instead.

“Jews in this country have to wake up as to who their friends are. Jews are being murdered in this country and the Democratic Party . . . it is scandalous, what is going on,” he said.

