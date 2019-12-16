Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Trump supporters in Michigan are angry as hell and they let vulnerable Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin know on Monday as she announced she will vote to impeach President Trump.

The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Protesters erupted and shouted down Rep. Slotkin on Monday as she backed impeachment.

WATCH: Protesters erupt during Elissa Slotkin’s town hall after she announces her support for impeaching President Trump. pic.twitter.com/J2B6gGK471 — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 16, 2019

“Four more years!” Michigan voters show their support for Trump and interrupt Slotkin.

“Four more years:” MIchigan voters make clear they support @realDonaldTrump as Slotkin backs impeachmenthttps://t.co/6nBwT2gZpT pic.twitter.com/4Q9ZRhAJbo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 16, 2019

More footage of Slotkin getting shouted down — she could barely talk!

It’s good to see constituents becoming active when partisan Democrats are just voting with a party line and not based in truth or facts. Constituents hammer democrat @RepSlotkin as she tries to explain her support for Pelosi’s impeachment scam. pic.twitter.com/lVbGu4BbgE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 16, 2019

Michigan voters held signs that said, “Keep Trump” and “Impeach Slotkin.”

Michiganders showed up today to let @ElissaSlotkin know they’re tired of her political games. As she said it herself “it’s party before country, always.” In signing on to Nancy’s impeachment charade she can kiss her political career goodbye in 2020! #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/g6MJ7o0w3K — Hannah Osantowske (@HOsantowskeMI) December 16, 2019

Democrats changed the rules, stacked the hearings with second-hand and third-hand witnesses, blocked Republicans from their day of witnesses, cut off Republicans from any decisions or requested witnesses, blocked Republicans and the White House from interviewing their original “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella who is linked to Schiff, John Brennan, Susan Rice and Joe Biden.

Democrats blocked the White House from confronting their accuser, interrogating their accuser and providing witnesses – a basic right of every American citizen.

The abuse from the Judiciary Committee continued as the panel released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal bribery and wire fraud.

The report taunted President Trump with a prison threat and stated that the federal wire fraud statute imposes a 20 year prison sentence.

Send Slotkin to the unemployment line, Michigan!

