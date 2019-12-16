https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/elissa-slotkins-got-to-go-angry-protesters-erupt-on-dem-rep-slotkin-as-she-announces-her-support-for-impeaching-president-trump-video/

Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Trump supporters in Michigan are angry as hell and they let vulnerable Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin know on Monday as she announced she will vote to impeach President Trump.

The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Protesters erupted and shouted down Rep. Slotkin on Monday as she backed impeachment.

WATCH:

“Four more years!” Michigan voters show their support for Trump and interrupt Slotkin.

WATCH:

More footage of Slotkin getting shouted down — she could barely talk!

Michigan voters held signs that said, “Keep Trump” and “Impeach Slotkin.”

Democrats changed the rules, stacked the hearings with second-hand and third-hand witnesses, blocked Republicans from their day of witnesses, cut off Republicans from any decisions or requested witnesses, blocked Republicans and the White House from interviewing their original “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella who is linked to Schiff, John Brennan, Susan Rice and Joe Biden.

Democrats blocked the White House from confronting their accuser, interrogating their accuser and providing witnesses – a basic right of every American citizen.

The abuse from the Judiciary Committee continued as the panel released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal bribery and wire fraud.

The report taunted President Trump with a prison threat and stated that the federal wire fraud statute imposes a 20 year prison sentence.

Send Slotkin to the unemployment line, Michigan!

