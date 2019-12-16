The FBI’s integrity is “tragically, under assault from too many people whose job it should be to protect” it, writes former FBI and CIA director William Webster in the New York Times. Webster, a Republican, says he is “deeply disturbed” by President Donald Trump’s assertion that his appointee Christopher Wray cannot fix what the president calls a broken agency. Noting that FBI directors have 10-year terms, Webster assails Trump’s “thinly veiled suggestion” that Wray “could be on the chopping block, disturbs me greatly.”

Webster headed the FBI for nine years under Democratic and Republican presidents who “so respected the bureau’s independence that they went out of their way not to interfere with or sway our activities,” Webster says. “I never once felt political pressure.” Calling FBI professionals “scum,” as Trump did, “is a slur against people who risk their lives to keep us safe.” Attorney General William Barr’s charges of bias within the FBI, “made without providing any evidence and in direct dispute of the findings of the nonpartisan inspector general, risk inflicting enduring damage on this critically important institution.” Webster also takes Barr to task for claiming that the FBI investigation in the Russia probe “was based on ‘a completely bogus narrative.’ ” Webster says he has “complete confidence” in Wray and knows “that the FBI is not a broken institution.”