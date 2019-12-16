Two Las Vegas programmers who operated illegal television and movie streaming services have pleaded guilty to money laundering and copyright infringement charges, federal officials have announced, CBS News reported.

An FBI probe led investigators to arrest Darryl Polo and Luis Villarino, who operated iStreamItAll.

The programmers told the U.S. Justice Department that they illegally offered access through paid subscriptions to some 118,000 television episodes and 11,000 movies, which is more content than Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Vudu combined, prosecutors said.

The Justice Department said “Polo used sophisticated computer programming to scour global pirate sites for new illegal content [and] to download, process and store these works and then make the shows and movies available on servers in Canada to [iStreamItAll] subscribers.”

Polo, who admitted to earning some $1 million from his illegal operations, also ran other piracy services, including SmackDownOnYou and Jetflix, according to USA Today.

The Justice Department said that these illegal activities cost copyright owners millions of dollars in revenues.

Polo and Villarino will be sentenced in March, while other defendants in the case are expected to go to trial in February.