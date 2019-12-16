HARVEY Weinstein has released a photograph of himself sitting in a hospital room – in a bid to prove he is genuinely ill ahead of his trial.

The image shows the disgraced movie mogul on the phone while resting his arm on the walking frame as he faces a ‘faking it’ storm.

Harvey Weinstein has released a picture inside a hospital – in a bid to prove he isn’t ‘faking’ illness

Harvey Weinstein arrived at court in New York on Wednesday using a zimmer frame

The picture was released after he was spotted strolling unaided days before turning up to court on the zimmer frame.

The disgraced movie mogul looked frail and vulnerable when he shuffled into a Manhattan court on the medical frame on Wednesday for a crucial hearing.

The Friday before, he was also seen being propped up by aides as he hobbled out of court looking pale and unsteady after another legal meeting regarding his case.

The 67-year-old – who denies all allegations of sexual misconduct made against him – had to be helped to a waiting car by two men.

However Page Six then reported he was apparently recently filmed walking around a Target store in Mount Kisco, New York without the frame.

That sighting came just days AFTER he was seen using the walker for a meeting with his attorneys.

A source told the showbiz column: “He’s just using it for sympathy.”

However, a spokesman for the former Miramax boss said he underwent a three-hour back operation in New York on Thursday to fix injuries caused in a car accident in the summer.

“The idea he is faking his illness is ridiculous,” the spokesman said.

“Harvey has been in agony and underwent surgery on Thursday. We don’t know if he will need further surgeries.”

What are the allegations against Harvey Weinstein? Weinstein is accused of first degree rape, third degree rape, criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault. The charges relate to two incidents involving two women; one who says she was raped by him in March 2013. The other accuser says he forced her into performing a sex act on him in 2006. He is scheduled to go on trial January 6 and faces up to life in prison if found guilty of the high-profile allegations.

After Wednesday’s hearing, his attorney Donna Rotunno said Weinstein was using the medical device at the insistence of his legal team.

“We wanted him to use a walker last week, and Mr Weinstein didn’t want the press to think he was seeking sympathy,” she said.

The fallen film mogul, who suffers from diabetes and other health issues, looked ashen and unsteady on his feet last week.

“Prior to the hearing that morning, he was adamant about leaving his walker in the car, not to appear that he was looking for sympathy; as he is not,” insisted Rotunno.

“We thought having the two people walking alongside him would avoid the very mean spirited and false press coverage of his physical condition.”

Last week it was reported he had reached a £19 million settlement with dozens of his alleged sex attack victims.

But the “preliminary” deal would not require Weinstein to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, according to lawyers involved in the negotiations.

Weinstein look pale and frail as he was helped into court in Manhattan last Friday

Lawyers for the movie mogul say he has recently undergone back surgery

The 67-year-old – who denies all allegations made against him – had to be helped to a waiting car

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court on ZIMMERFRAME as his bail is hiked to £3.8million for ‘mishandling’ ankle tag