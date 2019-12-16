Former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and bitter loser Carly Fiorina said in a CNN interview that it is “vital” President Trump be impeached.

“I think it is vital that he be impeached. Whether removed this close to an election, I don’t know, but I think the conduct is impeachable,” the former HP CEO said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Former Republican Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina says it’s “vital” that Donald Trump be impeached. pic.twitter.com/dGJ3Rys63m — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) December 16, 2019

The Democrats are attempting a communist takeover of America and Carly Fiorina completely supports the tyrants in Congress!!

The House Judiciary Committee released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal acts including bribery and wire fraud.

The report will accompany the two very broad articles of impeachment that will be voted on this week, likely on Wednesday.

Of course, they made the criminal charges up this past weekend after voting in committee on two bogus charges:

1.) Abuse of power – a very broad charge that means nothing

2.) Obstruction of Congress – a made up crime. It is something they completely made up out of whole cloth

And now Democrats are adding charges to their committee proposal to smear Trump in the public square.

They are completely making this up as they go along from day to day and CNN found another bitter loser to go along with the Democrat coup.

