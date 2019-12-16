In his capacity as President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani says that on his recent trip to Ukraine he gathered new evidence of massive corruption involving Hunter and Joe Biden.

Giuliani wrote in a series of tweets Sunday that he found “clear” evidence of money laundering by Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company that paid Hunter Biden’s company some $3 million while Joe Biden was President Obama’s point man for Ukraine policy.

Giuliani tweeted that he “garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment.”

The two articles of impeachment on which the House is preparing to vote this week center on an anonymous whistleblower’s complaint that President Trump used the threat of withholding U.S. aid to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy to announce an investigation of the Bidens.

Giuliani, however, says his investigation shows Trump’s concerns about the Bidens were legitimate.

“Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation,” Giuliani wrote on Twitter.

The former New York City mayor said his months of research, requiring hundreds of hours, found impeachment is part of a Democratic “cover up.”

“Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Bidens,” tweeted.

Giuliani followed up the initial tweets with details.

He said Viktor Shokin — the Ukrainian prosecutor general investigating Burisma who was fired after Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid — “holds documents proving money laundering” by Burisma and the Bidens.

Further, Giuliani said, Shokin’s medical records “show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived.”

“Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up,” he said.

In an interview with One America News, Giuliani walked through the sequence of events.

Then-Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko received a phone call from Vice President Biden, insisting that Shokin be fired.

Poroshenko went to Shokin’s office and said, in Giuliani’s words, “Biden’s putting pressure on me, you can’t go forward with Burisma, can you slow it down?”

“And all of a sudden,” Giuliani said, “Shokin gets this communique from Latvia that shows a $16 million laundering transaction — classic laundering transaction.

“It goes from Ukraine, to Latvia, it’s disguised as a loan to another company, Wirelogic, I believe. It then goes to Cyprus, gets disguised as another loan. This is called Digitech. Then it’s dispersed as payment of board fees,” he said.

“Now you don’t make two loans to make board fees unless you’re laundering the money. Three million dollars gets to Hunter Biden that way.

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” Giuliani said.

See Giuliani’s interview with OAN:

