Republican Rep. Mike JohnsonJames (Mike) Michael JohnsonGOP lawmakers jockey for positions as managers Impeachment obliterates tinges of comity in House Judiciary Committee abruptly postpones vote on articles of impeachment MORE (La.) defended President Trump Donald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE after the president tweeted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump-Pelosi trade deal creates strife among progressives Trump: Pelosi’s teeth were ‘falling out of her mouth’ during press conference Schiff: I ‘hope to hell’ I would have voted to impeach Obama if he had committed same actions as Trump MORE‘s (D-Calif.) teeth were “falling out of her mouth,” but added that it is not the language he would use.

During an appearance on “CNN Newsroom” with host Ana Cabrera on Sunday, Johnson was pressed on his thoughts about the tweet Trump made moments earlier.

“The president has a very unorthodox style of messaging. It’s not the way that I talk or I would tweet,” Johnson replied

“But the president is very frustrated about he’s been treated. He lashes out sometimes and I think a lot of the American people understand that,” he continued.

“There’s going to be an asterisk in the history books that he was the third president to be impeached in the house. … so he’s frustrated about that,” Johnson added.

Trump retweeted commentary from Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump: Pelosi’s teeth were ‘falling out of her mouth’ during press conference Republicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy GOP lawmakers jockey for positions as managers MORE (R-N.C.) about Pelosi’s remarks at a press conference earlier this month. In a clip, Pelosi explained why House Democrats chose not to charge Trump with bribery over his dealings in the Ukraine, an accusation she had leveled against the president last month.

“You yourself accused [Trump] of bribery. Why did you decide not to make bribery one of the articles of impeachment?” a reporter asked her in the clip.

“This was a decision that was recommended by working together with our committee chairs, our attorneys and the rest,” the Speaker said in a response.

While Meadows commented that Democrats chose not charge Trump with bribery “because it wasn’t true,” Trump tweeted on Sunday: “Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!”

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019