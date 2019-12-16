Republican Nebraska state Sen. John McCollister knocked a tweet President TrumpDonald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE sent on Monday, in which Trump accused the Democratic Party and media outlets of making life “difficult” for “the United Republican Party” as he faces impeachment.

“’United Republican Party?’ No,” McCollister tweeted. “There are Republicans ALL OVER the country who want you impeached. We don’t fall for some cult of personality.”

“United Republican Party?” No There are Republicans ALL OVER the country who want you impeached. We don’t fall for some cult of personality. We’ve read the constitution. If you are one of these Republicans, tell me why and I’ll retweet good replies #RepublicansForImpeachment — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) December 16, 2019

The Nebraska Republican also retweeted a number of posts from Twitter users who identified as Republicans in support of Trump’s impeachment — and others who said they left the party when Trump became president.

He did get some pushback from Trump supporters over his comments criticizing the president, including one who called him a “RINO,” or “Republican In Name Only.”

“So you only want to hear from ‘Republicans’ who want Trump impeached?” the Twitter user said. “Why not hear from ALL Republicans including those who love our @POTUS ? Because you’re a RINO pure & simple. Go change parties; you belong with haters.”

McCollister responded shortly after:

No thanks. Fine where I am. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) December 16, 2019

The state senator was taking aim at a tweet Trump sent earlier on Monday attacking Democrats and the “Fake News Media” after the House Judiciary Committee released a report laying out the impeachment charges against him.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! The Impeachment Hoax is the greatest con job in the history of American politics! The Fake News Media, and their partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to make life for the United Republican Party, and all it stands for, as difficult as possible!” Trump tweeted.

McCollister captured widespread attention earlier this year after he accused his own party of helping to enable white supremacy in the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

At the time, the state senator, who took office in 2015, accused the party of being “COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party.”