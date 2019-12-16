During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former Rep. Trey Gowdy hammered former FBI Director James Comey for his remarks in an interview earlier regarding wrongdoing in the handling of the FISA process.

According to the recently released Department of Justice Inspector General’s report, errors were made in obtaining warrants to conduct surveillance on associates of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. Comey admitted he was wrong and that he was “overconfident” regarding the sanctity of the process.

Gowdy dismissed Comey’s admission, calling it “too damn late.”

“Sometimes, Maria, it’s better late than never, and sometimes it’s just too damn late,” he said. “And in this case, Comey is about two years too late. We could have used his objectivity.”

“We could have used his objectivity,” Gowdy added. “We could have used him as the head of the FBI helping Republicans figure out what was happening with FISA instead of thwarting us and obstructing us.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor