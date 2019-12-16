Greta Thunberg might just be the whiniest teenager in the world.

She’s traveled across the globe (leaving a hefty carbon footprint, by the way) moaning and groaning that the world is ending because of climate change.

And even when she’s heading home she’s complaining about everything.

“Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home!” the 16-year-old climate alarmist said as she headed home to Sweden.

Deutsche Bahn, a German rail company that operated the train she was on, didn’t much like the post.

“Dear Greta, thanks for supporting us railroaders in the fight against climate change. We were happy that you were traveling with us Saturday in ICE 74,” Deutche Bahn wrote on Twitter. “And that’s with 100% sustainable electricity.”

Then the company twisted the knife.

“It would have been even nicer,” Deutsche Bahn added, “if you had also reported how friendly and competently you were taken care of by our team in your seat in first class.”

The railway company said in the statement that Thunberg had a seat in first class between Kassel and Hamburg, adding that other members of her team were already sitting in first class from Frankfurt onward.

After a hubbub arose, Thunberg acknowledged that she had a seat and simply chose to sit on the floor.

“Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat,” she said in a statement released Sunday. “This is no problem of course and I never said it was.”

“Overcrowded trains is a great sign,” Thunberg added, “because it means the demand for train travel is high!”

The Guardian, a British newspaper, said that Thunberg was given star treatment by train staff when they recognized her.

“Fellow passengers said she had been accompanied by her father, and that DB staff had given her little slabs of chocolate with the word ‘lieblingsgast’ (favourite guest), which are normally given to passengers in first class as well as second-class passengers in the event of long delays,” the UK paper wrote.

