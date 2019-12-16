Hallmark has caved to a leftist outrage mob after pulling an ad featuring a lesbian kiss and is now facing endless demands for “inclusion” and “representation.”

As we all know, when you cave to the left, show weakness, and give an inch — they demand a mile.

The Hallmark Channel is known for their wholesome content, especially their Christmas movies. They are predictably sweet, sappy and family friendly.

The Zola ad that sparked the outrage featured two brides kissing at the altar and was swiftly pulled from the channel after complaints from the conservative group One Million Moms. Naturally, the move lead to a Twitter uprising from people who are not even part of the network’s demographics. Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner both took aim at the company over the decision.

The LGBTQ lobbying organization GLAAD also chimed in with their resentment and outrage, saying in a statement that removing the ads was “discriminatory and especially hypocritical coming from a network that claims to present family programming and and also recently stated they are ‘open’ to LGBTQ holiday movies.”

Unfortunately, Hallmark quickly caved to the pressure on social media.

“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision,” Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in the statement. “We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

Hallmark movies, particularly the Christmas movies that they are famous for, usually have a pretty standard formula. City girl ends up in a small town for Christmas, meets a hunky stud muffin who works at a Christmas tree farm, and realizes she has had her life’s priorities all wrong. They always live happily ever after. They are predictable and delightful. But, like all things wholesome and family oriented, the left wants to change and destroy them.

Of course, it won’t stop with the commercial.

And played by LGBTQ actors. — Val Narr 🏳️‍🌈 (@ambitiousnygrl) December 16, 2019

That’s great! Please start integrating same sex couples and interracial couples into your programming! — Allie (@BUAllieCat88) December 16, 2019

Very glad to hear you’ve corrected this. In the UK this would have been breaking the law thanks to our brilliant equality act. Something that the US should adopt, though doubt that will happen currently somehow…. anyway do not ever give in to hate. — Magurndy (@magurndy) December 16, 2019

In the statement announcing that they caved, the network said that they will be “working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community” and will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish its partnership and reinstate the commercials.

Apparently these companies did not notice the fall of Gillette.

Get woke, go broke.

