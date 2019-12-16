The family-friendly network the Hallmark Channel announced Sunday it will now broadcast television commercials that feature kissing lesbians.

The ads for Zola, a wedding planning website, were initially pulled after One Million Moms, an advocacy group affiliated with American Family Association, launched a petition drive.

However, Hallmark CEO Mike Perry said that decision was a mistake:

“Earlier this week, a decision was made at Crown Media Family Networks to remove commercials featuring a same-sex couple. The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts for [sic] this purpose is not who we are. As the CEO of Hallmark, I am sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

Hallmark also announced they will partner with LGBT activists to integrate gay programming across its platforms.

“Hallmark will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands. The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials,” the network announced on Twitter.

GLAAD is a notorious anti-Christian organization on a mission to destroy anyone who deviates from the LGBT agenda. They are especially fond of targeting Christians who believe marriage is between one man and one woman.

GLAAD has a nasty habit of labeling anyone who follows the teachings of the Bible on marriage as a homophobe and a bigot. They have spread especially nasty lies about yours truly, too.

Hallmark’s decision came just hours after Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg blasted the network’s decision to pull the lesbian-friendly ads.

“Families are built on love – no matter what they look like,” Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate, tweeted Sunday. “Being ‘family friendly’ means honoring love, not censoring difference.”

In other words, “wholesome” Mayor Pete believes the reason for the season is forcing children to watch lesbians making out on the Hallmark Channel.

“This truth will be more important than ever as we rebuild our nation into a place defined by belonging, not by exclusion,” he wrote.

The reality is the sex and gender revolutionaries want to indoctrinate your children – whether they are watching the Disney Channel or the Hallmark Channel.

First, they came for the Boy Scouts. Then, they came for Chick-fil-A and The Hallmark Channel. And soon, the sex and gender revolutionaries will come for our churches.

Buckle up, America.

