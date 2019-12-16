According to a new Harris Poll/Purple Project survey released Monday, 92% of Americans believe their rights and freedoms are in danger, and part of the problem is political rhetoric, according to a polling expert.

“When you frame something as a threat, it creates a bit of a political response, and it creates division and encampments of special interest,” John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll said, reports USA Today.

The poll of 2,002 people nationwide, showed people fear most that their right to freedom of speech is most under siege:

Freedom of speech, 48%;

Right to bear arms, 47%;

Right to equal justice, (a fair trial and the presumption of innocence) 41%;

Freedom of expression, 37%;

Freedom of religion, 35%.

Gerzema said, however, many of those polled listed different priorities when asked what rights and freedoms really matter to them, and what they would miss most:

Freedom of speech, 63%;

Freedom of expression, 46%;

Right to equal justice: 45%.

“When you look at the things we really value, what makes America so special is these core tenets of our Constitution,” said Gerzema. “I just find it interesting to note how much Americans really value this.”

He added that even if Americans don’t agree on political topics, they do share values in the freedoms Americans take for granted:

16% of Americans thought their right to own property was under threat, but 44% would miss that right

15% said freedom of speech was at risk, but 63% said they would miss it if it was gone.