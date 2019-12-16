Dem Reps Crow, Slotkin

The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Speaker Pelosi, serial liar Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler and Democrats continue to lose the trust of the American public as they pursue their unprecedented politically motivated, partisan impeachment of President Trump.

There are nearly 3 dozen vulnerable freshman Democrat representatives in Trump districts who may lose their seats if they vote for impeachment.

So far they have been coy when asked what they will do when the time comes to vote on the two articles of impeachment.

Democrat Reps Elissa Slotkin (MI) and Jason Crow (CO) will both vote to impeach Trump.

Slotkin will vote yea on both articles of impeachment, reported Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

Vulnerable Dem MI Rep Slotkin to vote yea on both articles of impeachment. Has a big town hall mtg today in her district — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 16, 2019

Crow, a freshman who is not on the original list of 31 vulnerable Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Colorado’s 6th district, announced he will vote to impeach Trump Sunday night at a town hall.

Dem CO Rep Crow, a vulnerable Democrat who flipped a district last cycle, announces he will vote to impeach — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 16, 2019

Democrats changed the rules, stacked the hearings with second-hand and third-hand witnesses, blocked Republicans from their day of witnesses, cut off Republicans from any decisions or requested witnesses, blocked Republicans and the White House from interviewing their original “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella who is linked to Schiff, John Brennan, Susan Rice and Joe Biden.

Democrats blocked the White House from confronting their accuser, interrogating their accuser and providing witnesses – a basic right of every American citizen.

The abuse from the Judiciary Committee continued as the panel released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal bribery and wire fraud.

The report will accompany the two very broad articles of impeachment that will be voted on this week, likely on Wednesday.

The report taunted President Trump with a prison threat and stated that the federal wire fraud statute imposes a 20 year prison sentence.

The Democrats allege that President Trump engaged in a months-long scheme to interfere in the 2020 election by soliciting foreign interference by withholding military aid from Ukraine unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

Trump Impeachment is all about covering for Obama-era crimes including billions of dollars laundered, extortion and bribery.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was on a roll Sunday afternoon and dropped bombshells revealing a huge Ukrainian money laundering operation involving Obama-era officials and the Biden crime family.

“Much more to come” Giuliani said Sunday concluding that Democrats’ impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct investigations of Obama-era corruption.

Send these Reps to the unemployment line for voting with their Stalinist Democrat leadership to impeach President Trump for NON CRIMES!

The post HERE WE GO: These Two Vulnerable Democrats Just Announced They Will Vote to Impeach President Trump appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.