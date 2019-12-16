The House passed a bill Monday aimed at safeguarding America’s communications networks from foreign interference such as the threat posed by Chinese firm Huawei.

The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act passed via voice vote on the House floor. Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J.; ranking member Greg Walden, R-Ore.; Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.; and Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., released a statement that praised the move.

“Securing our networks from malicious foreign interference is critical to America’s wireless future,” the statement reads. “Companies like Huawei and its affiliates pose a significant threat to America’s commercial and security interests because a lot of communications providers rely heavily on their equipment.

“This bipartisan legislation will protect our nation’s communications networks from foreign adversaries and help small and rural providers remove and replace suspect network equipment. We look forward to swift action in the Senate so we can send this bill to the president’s desk and protect our national security.”

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned the use of telecommunications equipment from any company deemed a national security threat, a term that’s been used to describe Huawei over fears that China could spy on Americans via the components of electronic devices.

Among the actions that Monday’s bill takes is preventing the use of federal money to acquire communications equipment and services from companies that pose a risk to U.S. national security.