Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) admitted that the more egregious claims she makes against President Donald Trump are based on her belief, and that she doesn’t have any facts to prove them.

Waters made the startling admission in an interview with Erin Burnett on CNN Monday.

Burnett asked her to respond to Republican accusations that Democrats were seeking any pretense in order to impeach the president.

“They say these things because they cannot refute the facts!” she responded.

“As a matter of fact, when I observe this president, and the way that he conducted himself during the primary elections, the way he called names, the way he lied, the way he talked about grabbing women by their private parts, I never thought we would hear a president talk like that,” she explained.

“And also I had done some research, and I knew about his alignment with [Russian Federation President Vladimir] Putin, I knew about [Paul] Manafort, and what the relationship was. And the fact that he had been sent there, uh, by Putin, in essence, to head up the president’s campaign,” she continued.

“Because I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it,” Waters admitted, “I believe that Putin wanted to lift the sanctions. He’s always wanted to lift these sanctions that were placed on him because of his interfering with, and incursion into Crimea. And so I believe that they wanted to elect President Trump.”

Waters went on to admit also that Trump has not been able to do what she says Putin sent him to do.

Here’s the video of Waters’ comments:

