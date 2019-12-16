This weekend, we highlighted a new law in New York called the Green Light Law, which allows illegal immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses.

The law went into effect today and illegals lined up to apply throughout the state.

The Hill reports:

NY to begin offering driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants after judge strikes down challenge A federal judge on Friday denied a challenge to a law that will allow New York to give driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. The law, which is set to go into effect next week, was facing its second challenge in court, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe ruled against Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, saying he lacked the legal capacity to bring the lawsuit against the state over the new law. The lawsuit, which was tossed out without the judge ruling on the merits of the law itself, was the last chance to block it before state Department of Motor Vehicles offices open on Monday, the news outlet noted.

Take a look at the lines of people waiting to get an ID:

Lines to apply for New York driver’s licenses go as far as around the block on the first day undocumented immigrants can apply for them https://t.co/ez6Ca3jxbe pic.twitter.com/7ogsYdTPDb — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2019

You missed down the Whitestone Expressway Svce Rd and around 31st ave. pic.twitter.com/PhDGAoNtyb — Chris Lubben (@ClLubben) December 16, 2019

When you look at those lines of people, do you see people waiting for licenses or a Democrat voter registration drive? That’s a trick question. The correct answer is both.

