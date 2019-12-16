Multiple new polls that have been released in recent days show that public support for impeachment has fallen to a record low and opposition to impeachment has surged to a record high which comes as President Donald Trump’s approval rating tied a record high in a separate poll.

Tom Bevan, Co-Founder and President of Real Clear Politics, noted on Monday that the new Real Clear Politics average shows that public support for impeachment is going in the wrong direction for Democrats as support for impeachment is now underwater nationwide with 47.3% opposing impeachment while 46.7% support it.

With two new polls added this morning, support for impeachment is officially under water. pic.twitter.com/9fNjV5fe7H — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 16, 2019

A new poll from USA Today, whose editorial board recently endorsed impeachment, found that “in the wake of combative impeachment hearings, those surveyed oppose by 51%-45% a Senate vote to convict Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

USA Today’s poll also showed “Trump defeating former vice president Joe Biden by three percentage points, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by five points, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by eight points. In hypothetical head-to-head contests, Trump also led South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 10 points and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg by nine.”

Separately, a new poll from Quinnipiac University, whose polls often paint Trump in the worst possible light, said that Trump’s approval rating surged to the highest it has ever been in their polling at 43% — which is fairly low compared to the highs that Trump has registered in other polls.

The Quinnipiac poll found that voters are overwhelmingly thrilled about the Trump economy:

Registered voters are feeling more positive about the economy than at any time in the last 18 years, as nearly three quarters, 73 percent, describe the economy as either excellent or good, while only a quarter, 25 percent, say not so good or poor. The 73 percent of voters who say that the economy is excellent or good breaks down into 26 percent who say it is excellent, which is a new high, and 47 percent who say it is good. Breaking down the negative side, 19 percent of voters say the economy is not so good, while only 6 percent say poor.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said, “A 50-year low unemployment rate coupled with stocks hitting record highs are adding up to a rosy view of the economy and voters feeling optimistic about their own personal finances. That view of a strong economy seems to be helping President Trump match his highest job approval rating since being elected, despite facing becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached this week.”

Separately, a focus group from Axios found that those who previously voted for Obama and then voted for Trump in 2016 intend to do so again.

“The results of a new focus group study of Michigan “swing” voters has Axios sounding the alarm over ‘major warning signs for the Democratic Party in a crucial swing county that will be a pivotal area to win in 2020,’” The Daily Wire wrote earlier on Monday. “The voters, all of whom voted for Barack Obama before pulling the lever for Donald Trump in 2016, made clear during Axios’ Engagious/FPG focus group last week that they’re now fully on board the Trump train — particularly after the Democrats’ impeachment campaign.”

Axios’ findings come on the heels of a New York Times poll from late November which found that “nearly two-thirds of voters in six battleground states who voted for President Trump in 2016 — but for Democratic congressional candidates in 2018 — say they intend to back the president against each of his top rivals.”