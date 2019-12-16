“In my next thread of tweets I will be sharing some of the evidence I have garnered through hundreds of hours of research. Turn notifications on & stay tuned.”

That was the cryptic tweet posted Sunday on Twitter by former New York City Rudy Giuliani, who now serves as President Trump’s personal lawyer.

Giuliani recently traveled to Ukraine and Hungary to collect information ahead of the impeachment trial in the Senate, assuming House Democrats vote in lockstep to impeach Trump. There, he met with state officials, reportedly looking into “pay-to-play” schemes involving Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and other Democrats.

“After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by

[President Trump]. These threads only touch the surface. Read & watch all. More to come,” he wrote. His post included a link to a news report from One America News Network.

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

“Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation,” Giuliani wrote next. “Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.”

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Then Giuliani posted a video of Biden threatening to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor who was reportedly investigating Burisma Holdings, the natural gas company that paid Hunter Biden millions.

“You can question a witnesses credibility but you cannot question hard documentary evidence, which each firsthand witness part of this investigation provide,” he wrote.

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Biden withheld the U.S. aid to Ukraine to pressure the government to remove Viktor Shokin from the Prosecutor General’s Office. “I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b*tch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden said.

Giuliani continued with a tweet on Shokin, saying the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma barely survived being poisoned.

“Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s,” he wrote. “Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up.”

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Giuliani then tweeted about the man who took over for Shokin and Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States Ambassador to Ukraine who was fired by Trump.

“Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office: Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice. Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption. Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s,” Giuliani said.

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Trump’s personal lawyer followed with this:

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come.

Ukraine is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into Trump, who, Democrats say, asked the Ukrainian president for a “favor:” investigating a state natural gas company there connected to Joe and Hunter Biden.

Trump told reporters last week that Giuliani’s trip was successful and that the former New York City mayor is “going to make a report, I think to the attorney general and to Congress. He says he has a lot of good information.”

“I have not spoken to him about that information yet,” Trump added. “He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice. I hear he has found plenty.”