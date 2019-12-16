Tech Giants Google and Facebook continue to purge conservative content from Facebook and YouTube — They are hiding conservative pro-Trump news on Google — They are shadow-banning conservative news on all social media platforms.

In February 2018 Facebook launched a new algorithm to ensure that conservative news would not spread on the social media platform.

The algorithm change caused President Donald Trump’s engagement on Facebook posts to plummet a whopping 45%.

In contrast, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) do not appear to have suffered a comparable decline in Facebook engagement.

Top pro-Trump Facebook pages with daily traffic in the millions have seen 75% to 95% drop in traffic since the 2016 election. Young Cons, Western Journalism, SarahPalin.com, Independent Journal Review, Right Wing News, and several others have seen dramatic loss in traffic.

In 2016 The Gateway Pundit was one of the few conservative sites that supported candidate Trump – along with Breitbart, The Drudge Report, Infowars, Zero Hedge, Conservative Treehouse and others. We were proud of our efforts to report the truth that led to Trump’s historic win.

Because of this we were targeted and saw our numbers related to Facebook and Twitter decline dramatically.

Facebook eventually shut down our traffic stream from the social media platform questioning our news reports. Today we know that that our reporting was 100% accurate but it was taken down anyway. And the liberal mainstream media was allowed to promote their inaccurate Trump hit pieces at the same time for years.

This is corrupt, if not criminal, behavior.



In March 2018 Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale warned Facebook to keep the playing field level.

Hey @facebook @Twitter @Google we are watching. 👀 This is your opportunity to make sure the playing field is level. #MAGA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 7, 2018

Dozens of conservative websites have been banned and shutdown by Facebook and YouTube.

Without online pro-Trump voices it will be difficult for Republicans to win.

If people do not have the correct information how are they expected to make the correct decisions?

A year-and-a-half ago Brad Parscale told the tech giants he was watching them. The tech giants never stopped targeting conservative publishers. It’s time for the Republicans to act. It’s time to end this criminal activity by the far left tech giants.

