In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, disgraced Hollywood producer and alleged serial predator Harvey Weinstein threw a pity-party for his tarnished legacy.

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by more than 80 women, wants to be remembered for his “pioneering” work with women in the film industry.

What did he say?

“I feel like the forgotten man,” he lamented, before boasting, “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,” he added. “My work has been forgotten.”

Also in the interview, Weinstein, 67, bragged about the lucrative contract he once gave Gwyneth Paltrow, apparently not concerned with the fact that Paltrow has since accused him of sexual harassment.

“Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 got $10 million to make a movie called ‘View from the Top,'” Weinstein said. “She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men.”

Paltrow has alleged that she was coaxed by Weinstein into his hotel room in 1994. He made it seem like the meeting was for business but then attempted to massage her. She was 22 at the time.

According to the Post, Weinstein also rattled off several examples of films that Miramax and the Weinstein Company produced or distributed, such as “Paris is Burning” and “Transamerica,” that he claims prove he contributed to charitable social causes.

“This was a company that took social issues and tackled them,” he said.

Many alleged victims respond

After the interview was published Monday morning, 23 of Weinstein’s alleged victims issued a statement, slamming him as “an unrepentant abuser.”

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse,” the statement says, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

One of the women who came forward, actress Rose McGowan, also tweeted: “I didn’t forget you, Harvey. My body didn’t forget you. I wish it could.”

Weinstein awaits a Jan. 6 trial, where he will be tried for rape, criminal sex act, and five counts of predatory sexual assault. If convicted, the movie mogul could face life in prison. The Hollywood Reporter said the interview was conducted at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, a day after Weinstein said he had a three-hour spinal surgery that was needed after he injured his back in a car accident in August.