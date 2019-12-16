Bloomberg Acknowledges ‘Disrespectful’ Comments After 17 Women Sued His Company
Trump Supporters Erupt At Democratic Rep. Slotkin Town Hall After Coming Out In Favor Of Impeachment
GOP Congressman Wonders What Comey’s ‘More Consequential’ Mistakes Might Be
Meghan McCain: Trump Is ‘Deeply Emasculated’ By My Father, And He ‘Can’t Take It’
Dave Rubin Gives A Libertarian Perspective On Trump Impeachment Effort
Chuck Schumer: Four Witnesses May Present ‘Exculpatory’ Information About Trump-Ukraine
Texas Democrat Doubles Down On Wishing Barack Obama Had Cancer
Whoopi Goldberg To Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, Please Stop Talking’
El Salvador’s President Says He Can’t Honor Asylum Deal He Made With Trump
Police Visit Antonio Brown’s House So The Mother Of His Child Can Pick Up Clothes
Hillary Clinton Cheers On Pro-Impeachment Protesters
Chance The Rapper Cancels His Upcoming Tour
Celebrate The 75-Year Anniversary Of The Battle Of The Bulge With Iconic ‘Band Of Brothers’ Scenes
Deer Scoring A Soccer Goal Goes Viral After Heartwarming Celebration
Gowdy: ‘Too Damn Late’ For Comey To Admit He Was Wrong About FISA Abuse
Seattle Homelessness Conference Featured Transgender Stripper
Staffers Bail On Anti-Impeachment Democratic Lawmaker Who Switched Parties
A Legal Dispute Over Mississippi’s Abortion Ban Is Getting Red Hot
Rand Paul Joins Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden To Question Surveillance By Credit Agencies
Trump Campaign Raises $10 Million In Just One Week Amid Impeachment Probe
James Comey Is Still In Love With Himself
DOJ Refuses To Release Records On Imran Awan, Citing ‘Technical Difficulties’ And A Secret Case, Court Docs Show
Unfit To Print Episode 34: IG Report Debunks Media’s Biggest Lies