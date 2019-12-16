On Monday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere discussed former FBI Director James Comey’s recent admission that he “was wrong” to defend the FBI’s abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Fox host Chris Wallace pressed Comey about his previous claim that Horowitz’s report vindicates both the FBI and the Department of Justice on allegations of surveillance abuse during the 2016 Russia investigation. Wallace noted that the report details at least 17 “significant errors and omissions” made by FBI officials when applying for a FISA warrant to surveil certain members of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

“I was wrong,” admitted Comey. “I was overconfident in the procedures that the FBI and [Department of] Justice have built over 20 years years. I thought they were robust enough,” he added. “There was real sloppiness. Seventeen things that should have been in the application or at least discussed and characterized differently. It was not acceptable.”

“It’s interesting to hear Comey come out and say that,” Stu said of Comey’s quasi-apology. “I guess you give him some credit for admitting it, a little late … but it’s impossible to deny at this point.”

Glenn said that because of the “arrogance of the left” and mainstream media, Americans don’t trust either one anymore.

“The world is about to change,” he said. ” And it just might be for the better.”

