A federal judge on Monday allowed Georgia to purge 309,000 names from its voter rolls but he also scheduled a second hearing to hear additional arguments.

Via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

About 309,000 names were set to be erased from Georgia’s list of registered voters Monday night, a mass cancellation that a federal judge allowed to move forward. A voting rights group, Fair Fight Action, said in federal court Monday that the registration cancellations target roughly 120,000 inactive voters who would otherwise be eligible to participate in elections but are being removed because they haven’t cast a ballot since at least 2012. The rest of the people on the cancellation list either moved from Georgia or mail sent to them by election officials was undeliverable. By Tuesday morning, the number of registered voters in Georgia was set to shrink from 7.4 million to 7.1 million. The cancellation list doesn’t show racial disparities, with the number of black and white voters roughly matching their proportion of the state’s registered voters, according to an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group started by sore loser and 2018 failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, immediately filed an emergency motion to stop the purge.

“Georgians should not lose their right to vote simply because they have not expressed that right in recent elections, and Georgia’s practice of removing voters who have declined to participate in recent elections violates the United States Constitution,” Fair Fight Action CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo said in a statement.

Stacey Abrams lost the Georgia gubernatorial race by over 55,000 votes, but she refused to concede and blamed racism and voter suppression from a previous voter roll purge for her lack of votes.

