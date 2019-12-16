Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s sentencing has been rescheduled after a federal judge denied his requests for documents from the Justice Department that he claimed would illustrate prosecutorial misconduct.

Flynn resigned from his post about a month into President Donald Trump’s term and eventually pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about conversations he had during the transition period with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

“The court summarily disposes of Mr. Flynn’s arguments that the FBI conducted an ambush interview for the purpose of trapping him into making false statements and that the government pressured him to enter a guilty plea,” U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote, according to NBC News. “The record proves otherwise.”

He continued, “And it is undisputed that Mr. Flynn not only made those false statements to the FBI agents, but he also made the same false statements to the vice president and senior White House officials, who, in turn, repeated Mr. Flynn’s false statements to the American people on national television.”

The judge also noted “ethical concerns” he had about the brief Flynn’s legal team filed, which he found had “lifted verbatim portions from a source without attribution.”

Sullivan has scheduled Flynn’s sentencing for Jan. 28, 2020.