Jerrold Nadler

The House Judiciary Committee released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal bribery and wire fraud.

The report will accompany the two very broad articles of impeachment that will be voted on this week, likely on Wednesday.

The report taunted President Trump with a prison threat and stated that the federal wire fraud statute imposes a 20 year prison sentence.

The Democrats allege that President Trump engaged in a months-long scheme to interfere in the 2020 election by soliciting foreign interference by withholding military aid from Ukraine unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

The committee argued that Trump’s solicitation of foreign interference is part of a pattern going back to 2016 where he “welcomed” help from the Russians — this of course is a complete lie.

The panel’s report said Trump abused his power during the July 25 phone call to Zelensky by asking him to look into Joe Biden — of course Trump was exercising his Constitutional and Presidential duty to ferret out corruption and he has the power to conduct foreign policy how he sees fit.

The Democrats accused Trump of repeatedly dangling and withholding an Oval Office visit from Zelensky and stated that Trump’s request for Ukraine’s announcement of an investigation into Biden is considered a ‘bribe’ under federal law.

Ukraine received the military aid THREE weeks early and Zelensky did nothing to receive the aid — he never announced an investigation, so there was no bribe, no quid pro quo.

Politico reported:

President Donald Trump committed criminal bribery and wire fraud, the House Judiciary Committee alleges in a report that will accompany articles of impeachment this week. Democrats argue that Trump crossed the threshold into criminal behavior with his posture toward Zelensky, writing in the report that his request for the announcement of politically motivated investigations constituted the solicitation of a bribe under federal law. The committee also alleges that Trump violated the honest services wire fraud statute during the July 25 phone call, as well as during a separate phone call a day later with Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. Those “foreign wire communications” were done “in furtherance of an ongoing bribery scheme,” according to the report. “Fundamentally, the president has deprived the American people of the honorable stewardship that the nation expects and demands of its chief executive,” the panel alleges, noting that the federal wire fraud statute imposes a 20-year imprisonment.

Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee Doug Collins responded with an 18-page dissent, calling the Democrats’ allegations “vague,” “hyperbolic” and “misleading.”

“If President Nixon’s impeachment proceedings are the ‘gold standard’ for presidential impeachment inquiries, these proceedings, in stark contrast, will go down in history as the quintessential example of how such proceedings should not be conducted,” Collins wrote.

The post Judiciary Committee Impeachment Report Alleges Trump Committed ‘Multiple Crimes’ – Wire Fraud, Bribery – Taunts Prison Threat appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.