The House Judiciary Committee laid out the impeachment charges against President Trump in a report released early Monday explaining the sense of urgency that lawmakers say is necessary in addressing Trump’s alleged misconduct.

The Democratic-controlled committee approved two articles of impeachment last week in a party-line vote, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Taken together, the articles charge that President Trump has placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections, and our system of checks and balances,” the committee wrote in the 658-page report. “He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked.”

The committee argues that Trump’s alleged solicitation of foreign interference in the 2020 election, and his administration’s subsequent attempt to block the House investigation, rises to the level of impeachment as laid out by the nation’s founder.

“President Trump has realized the Framers’ worst nightmare,” the committee wrote.

Moreover, the committee explains the urgency ahead of next year’s election approaching, arguing that Trump “has fallen into a pattern of behavior” of soliciting foreign interference in elections and “will almost certainly continue on this course.”

The committee, without mentioning Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiNadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows ‘crime in progress’ is being committed against American democracy Impeachment nears: What would John McCain have done? Graham says he doesn’t need to hear impeachment witnesses: ‘I am ready to vote’ MORE by name, wrote that Trump’s personal attorney traveled back to Ukraine to “promote the sham investigations into the president’s political rivals” and reported to the White House during the same week the articles, centered on similar actions, were written.

“We cannot rely on the next election as a remedy for presidential misconduct when the President is seeking to threaten the very integrity of that election,” the committee wrote. “We must act immediately.”

The report also includes a detailed account of the witness testimony on Trump’s communications with Ukraine.

Democrats allege Trump withheld foreign aid to the country in return for Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Nadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows ‘crime in progress’ is being committed against American democracy MORE, a possible presidential rival in the 2020 elections.

In dissenting views, Republicans accuse Democrats of an unfair process and claim the inquiry did not conclude that the president committed any impeachable offenses.

“The majority’s actions are unprecedented, unjustifiable and will only dilute the significance of the dire recourse that is impeachment,” wrote Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsGOP lawmakers jockey for positions as managers Impeachment obliterates tinges of comity in House Overnight Defense: Mattis downplays Afghanistan papers | ‘We probably weren’t that good at’ nation building | Judiciary panel approves two impeachment articles | Stage set for House vote next week MORE (Ga.), the committee’s top Republican. “The ramifications for future presidents are not difficult to surmise.”