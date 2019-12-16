Monday, White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow provided a positive outlook into the economy heading into 2020 as he touted the recent “historic” and “pro-growth” trade deals.

Kudlow predicted on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the economy would be “stronger” in the upcoming year as a result of the improvement in the country’s trade uncertainty.

“Stocks up 25% this year tell me next year’s economy is going to be stronger,” Kudlow stated. “That’s a very good thing.”

He added, “Look at the sectors that have done the best: the growth sectors, technology, industrials, financial, communications. Those are all related to the improvement in trade and trade conditions and trade certainty. And it is telling me with a little help from the fed this will be awfully good next year and why I said yesterday on your network that I thought we’d get at least a half-point more GDP in 2020.”

