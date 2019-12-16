Schiff Refuses To Say He Was Wrong About FBI’s Surveillance Of Trump Aide

Devin Nunes To Adam Schiff: You Were ‘Complicit In The Violation’ Of Carter Page’s Civil Liberties

Lindsey Graham Promises Biden Investigation: ‘None Of Us Are Above Scrutiny’

Joe Biden Says He’ll End Standardized Testing In Public Schools After Questioner Calls Them ‘Rooted In A History Of Racism’

IG Report Reveals Previously Unknown FBI Investigation Of Alleged Dossier Source

Dave Rubin Gives A Libertarian Perspective On Trump Impeachment Effort

Staffers Bail On Anti-Impeachment Democratic Lawmaker Who Switched Parties

Gowdy: ‘Too Damn Late’ For Comey To Admit He Was Wrong About FISA Abuse

Comey Says He Was ‘Wrong’ About FBI’s Surveillance Abuse, But Downplays His Own Role In Bungled Case

Seattle Homelessness Conference Featured Transgender Stripper

Eli Manning Gets Emotional Reaction After What Will Likely Be His Final Win As A Starter

Will Hurd: ‘Media Was Lied To’ About FISA Abuse, Steele Dossier

Urijah Faber Gets Incredibly Bloody Face During UFC 245 Against Petr Yan

Trump: Fox News Trying To Be ‘Politically Correct’ By Interviewing Comey, Says Network Will Die With MSNBC, CNN

Unfit To Print Episode 34: IG Report Debunks Media’s Biggest Lies

Irene Aldana Knocks Out Ketlen Vieira With Brutal Punch At UFC 245

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: The Media Has Some Apologizing To Do After The IG Report

Crossfire Hurricane Team Didn’t Know About Steele’s Work For A Russian Oligarch, DOJ Report Says

DOJ Refuses To Release Records On Imran Awan, Citing ‘Technical Difficulties’ And A Secret Case, Court Docs Show

We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Not One Was Fully Committed