Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to confirm at least 13 conservative judicial nominees before the year’s end, a move toward packing the courts for a generation, reports Bloomberg Law.

McConnell and President Donald Trump clinched their 50th circuit court judge in just three years last week, just five short of former President Barack Obama’s record in an eight-year span.

Trump has appointed more than 170 district and appellate judges since he took office in 2017, as well as two to the U.S. Supreme Court, in a bid to remake the judiciary.

“The Senate will continue its work in the personnel business and confirm more of the president’s outstanding nominees to the federal judiciary,” McConnell said on the Senate floor this week. “Since our Democratic colleagues chose last week to filibuster defense funding and block the Senate from even considering legislation to fund our armed forces, we’ll turn our focus to confirmations while we wait for progress from them on appropriations.”

Any judge not confirmed will have to restart the confirmation process next year.

McConnell filed a cloture Monday on the 13 judges, a procedural move that will allow lawmakers to start coming up for votes as soon as Wednesday.