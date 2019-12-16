Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., lead the Democratic race for president among the party’s primary voters nationwide and in four states with early primaries.

Key findings in the latest Morning Consult poll:

Nationwide, Biden has 31% support, followed by Sanders (22%), Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (15%), South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (8%), and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (7%).

Among voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, the order is Biden (29%), Sanders (24%), Warren (15%), businessman Tom Steyer (10%), and Buttigieg (9%).

Sanders has the highest favorability rating at 75%, followed by Biden (70%), Warren (63%), Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Buttigieg (both 47%), and Bloomberg and businessman Andrew Yang (both 42%).

Biden supporters back Sanders as their second choice, Sanders supporters back Warren as their second choice, Warren supporters would vote for Sanders as a second option, Buttigieg voters like Warren as their second choice, and Bloomberg backers would choose Biden as their second option.

The poll was conducted Dec. 9-15. The Democratic primary portion included 13,384 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point. The early primary voters section involved 588 voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.