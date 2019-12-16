Motor vehicle offices across New York were bombarded with license applicants Monday, the first day illegal aliens in the state were allowed to apply for a driver’s license under the new Green Light Law.

What are the details?

The New York Daily News reported DMV offices were flooded with illegal immigrants seeking driver’s licenses, and WNBC-TV reported hours-long waits with some individuals vowing to return the next day after being turned away by overwhelmed locations due to long cues.

The Hill posted video on Twitter showing one line of applicants wrapped around the block with many filling out paperwork.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed the legislation in June, and it went into effect Monday despite a number of legal challenges, making an estimated 260,000 illegal immigrants able to obtain driver’s licenses in the state. The Democrat-led state Senate passed the bill in a 33-29 vote that was largely divided by party lines.

Under the new law, every resident in New York — regardless of legal status — may apply for a driver’s license. It expands the acceptable forms of identification to obtain a license, such as foreign passports and a foreign driver’s license, according to CNN. A social security number is not required.

Twelve other states and the District of Columbia also allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.