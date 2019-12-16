There are few people in the country who understand the workings of impeachment better than former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

He appeared on FOX and Friends on Monday to call out the Democrats for what he calls a gimmick.

From FOX News:

Pelosi’s ‘nightmare’: Gingrich says Dems’ ‘anti-constitutional gimmick’ is helping Trump The House Democrats’ impeachment push has turned into a “bizarre anti-constitutional gimmick” that is now helping President Trump’s standing with voters, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told “Fox & Friends” on Monday. Gingrich said he believes Democrats know Trump is going to win reelection next November and the impeachment is being driven more by politics and Democrats’ “hatred” for the president. “If he is in the election, he is going to win. How do they get him out of the election? This is the most bizarrely anti-constitutional gimmick I think I have ever seen. There is zero basis for what they are doing. Just listen to them talk about it. There is nothing constitutional about trying to impeach a president because you don’t like him. And that’s the bottom line here,” he said. “Left-wing Democrats are very happy attacking Donald Trump. Independents and Republicans think it’s a total waste of time and that it’s wrong and they’ve been losing ground. They just had a Democrat switch parties because they are losing ground, not gaining ground,” said Gingrich, adding that the case for impeachment was always “weak.”

See a clip below:

There’s nothing constitutional about impeaching a president because you don’t like him. The Dems are fooling no one with their motive, and they will continue losing ground the longer they keep up this circus. pic.twitter.com/vBqTRxVRDR — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 16, 2019

Newt is right about this but that won’t make a difference to the left. They just want what they want and they want it right now. Blind rage has completely clouded their judgement.

