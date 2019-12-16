Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) complained about being on government healthcare on Sunday, saying that there were too many options available for her to deal with the “complex financial products.”

“Members of Congress also have to buy their plans off the exchange. They are Gold plans that are partially subsidized,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “That means I get to “choose” btwn 66 complex financial products. This is absurd. No person should go without healthcare, &no one should go through this, either.”

“While I am VERY thankful to finally have health insurance, it is a moral outrage that it took me *getting elected to Congress* for that to happen,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “The US needs to become an advanced society. That includes establishing healthcare as a right to all people.”

Ocasio-Cortez continued by arguing that the solution to fixing too much consumer choice, which she believes is a problem, is even more government.

“And as someone who has now experienced many parts of the insurance spectrum (being uninsured, underinsured, and adequately insured) I don’t see how anyone can think our current healthcare system only needs a 10% improvement or a just few tweaks,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “We need #MedicareForAll.”

The Washington Examiner explained how cutting insurance costs across the board requires more choice, not less:

Customized plans allow insurers to cover the costs of more illness-prone patients in their risk pools without unnecessarily upcharging healthier people, which could deter healthy individuals from paying into the pool at all. Medicare For All wouldn’t accomplish that. The one-size-fits-all plan backed by the Bernie Bros might be a fine option if you’re not capable of understanding or choosing insurance. But it would make six-figure earners such as Ocasio-Cortez pay more in premiums (levied as taxes), even though many of them would need less medical attention than older people potentially not paying into the system at all. This is also the real reason a hybrid plan like Pete Buttigieg’s “Medicare for All Who Want It” cannot work. All private health insurance must be abolished if Medicare is to cover everything for everyone because the system can only work by massively overcharging younger and healthier people.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed fellow socialist Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary race for president, who is a major advocate of government-run healthcare.

Daily Wire Editor at Large Josh Hammer reported on Sanders’ views on healthcare in September, writing: “Sanders is a longtime support of single-payer socialized medicine, and in many ways is the intellectual progenitor for the current Democratic Party candidate trend of favoring “Medicare for All.” He has often been critical of Obamacare for not going far enough with respect to health care coverage for all uncovered Americans. Sanders has never indicated any willingness to structurally reform fiscally ruinous health care-related entitlement programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid.”

Ocasio-Cortez later suggested that insurance products were created to intentionally created to be complex in order to take advantage of people.

“A lot of Republicans are quite upset about critiquing the frame of ‘choice’within our health insurance system, with many staying that those who struggle to pick the best insurance option are simply ‘too dumb’ to know better,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “But the complexity of our system is by design.”

