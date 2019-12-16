Hillary Clinton has a lot of nerve and absolutely no shame. In her latest effort to remain relevant, she has joined the left wing chorus urging impeachment, and she actually said no one is above the law.

The Daily Caller reports:

Hillary Clinton Cheers On Pro-Impeachment Protesters Former first lady Hillary Clinton on Monday tweeted her support for protesters urging President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Clinton promoted protests by left-wing activist group Indivisible, which is holding events on Tuesday to pressure lawmakers to support impeachment. Clinton urged her followers to join the protests and “hold the president accountable.” “In America, no one is above the law,” Clinton tweeted Monday along with a link to Indivisible’s promotion of the protests. “Join @IndivisibleTeam at events around the country this Tuesday to demand your representatives fulfill their constitutional oaths to hold the president accountable,” Clinton added.

See the tweet below:

In America, no one is above the law. Join @IndivisibleTeam at events around the country this Tuesday to demand your representatives fulfill their constitutional oaths to hold the president accountable: https://t.co/QFm6xJNbYQ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 16, 2019

Some of the responses to her tweet are great:

Pot, meet kettle. — David Poser (@DavidPoser) December 16, 2019

Except you and your family: Cattle Futures

Troopergate

Whitewater

Travelgate

Lincoln Bedroom for sale

Rose law firm docs

Filegate

Clinton Foundation scandals

Clinton Pardons

Looting the White House

Secret Server

Benghazi Cover Up

FBI Investigation — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 16, 2019

Can you even imagine how the media would have treated McCain or Romney if they had displayed such bitter, sour grapes three years after losing?

The post NO SHAME: Hillary Clinton Pushes For Impeachment Tweeting “No One is Above the Law” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.