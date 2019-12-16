Are you tired of the baseless accusations and fake news being hurled towards our President? Sick of hearing some Democratic establishment hack dominate the news cycle with their irrational hatred of President Trump? You are not alone. Swagright, a website full of political swag, cool merchandise, and pride for our great country and President is right there with you!

Take for example, this Trump Promise Keeper t-shirt, which-at least in my mind- is a great reminder that Trump has kept his promises to fight for the real everyday Americans, ever since taking office.

The shirt is not only a great statement to wear proudly yourself, it also makes a great gift!

Additionally, in case you missed Eric Swalwell’s infamous fart on air….Swagright created an Eric Swalwell Whoopee Cushion as shown below:

And that’s not all, Swagright has pledged to keep producing great timely products like this as we head closer to the 2020 election. If you could see yourself enjoying and receiving merchandise like this all the time, there’s good news for you: Swag Right has a Swag Club Membership, available monthly, for a 6 month period or for an annual subscription.

If you sign up for a subscription RIGHT NOW, you will immediately receive a Promise Keeper T-Shirt, a Truth Monkey (shown below) and a President Trump Coloring Book(shown at bottom of the page), netting you incredible savings if you were just getting these products, but you will also get a monthly surprise gift every month.

That’s right, every month you will get a marquee product shipped right to your front door, whether it’s a whoopee cushion of a well-known Democratic talking head, a Fake News mug (see below) or a Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren themed-pillow.

While $25 a month is for a monthly subscription will still net you great value, if you subscribe for an an annual membership, you can bring the monthly cost down to $19.99 a month, saving you $60 over the course of the subscription.

So if any of these products interest you, be sure to support American business, as Swag Right proudly supports the Folds of Honor foundation, financially supporting American military members and their children and family members.

For every yearly subscription Swagright has promised to donate $5 to Folds of Honor and for every Made In USA product purchased, SwagRight has promised to donate $1 as well, so be sure to check out your website for yourself and see if any of the individual products or the subscription (which will save you $$$$) are the right fit for you!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.