Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., lead the Democratic race for president in a newly released poll.

Key results from the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll:

Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, Biden has 24% support and Sanders has 22% support.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has the support of 17% of those surveyed. Behind her is South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (13%) and businessman Andrew Yang (5%).

At 4% support are former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

76% said they could change their opinion on who they back for the Democratic nomination.

Biden leads the field among whites (22%), while Sanders has the most support among nonwhites (29%).

College graduates back Sanders the most at 21%, while 28% of people who do not hold a college degree support Biden.

Progressives prefer Sanders (29%) and Warren (23%), while moderates prefer Biden (31%).

The poll was conducted Dec. 9-11 among 1,744 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. Among the 704 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents included in the poll, the margin of error is plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.

The Democratic race for president heats up this week for a Thursday debate in Los Angeles.