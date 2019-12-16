(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The world would be better off if women ran every country, Barack Obama argued.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us,” Obama said in Singapore at a private event on leadership.

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes,” he continued.

