Barack Obama, a man who once served as president of the United States, says women should lead every country.

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes,” Obama said during a speech in Singapore.

Obama said most of the world’s problems come from men — “old men” — holding onto positions of power.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people — usually old men — not getting out of the way,” he said. “It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power.”

But Obama added that women are not all sugar and spice.

“Now, women, I just want you to know: you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us” men, Obama said, as reported by BBC.

Women have, in fact, run numerous countries across the globe. Angela Merkel has served as Germany’s chancellor since 2005 and Theresa May served as prime minister of Britain from 2016 to 2019. In Finland, Sanna Marin was elected as prime minister this month. At just 34, she’s the youngest leader of a nation in the world. And all five party leaders in the Scandinavian nation are women.

What’s interesting about Obama’s comment is that his former vice president, Joe Biden, is battling for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination against Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Obama has refused to endorse Biden, and maybe he thinks it’s time for a woman to run the United States.

Back in April, when Biden announced he would be running for the Democratic presidential nomination, Obama issued a statement through spokeswoman Katie Hill.

“President Obama has long said that selecting Joe Biden as his running mate in 2008 was one of the best decisions he ever made. He relied on the Vice President’s knowledge, insight, and judgment throughout both campaigns and the entire presidency. The two forged a special bond over the last 10 years and remain close today,” the statement said.

But the statement was notably lacking a formal endorsement.

Biden, though, said he had personally asked Obama not to issue an endorsement. “I asked President Obama not to endorse, and he doesn’t want to. Listen, we should — whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits,” he said when asked by reporters why Obama had not endorsed him.

The former president has been meeting with hopefuls in his Washington, D.C., offices for months, Politico reported. One candidate he’s reportedly not impressed with is Biden.

“Ostensibly the meetings are for the aspiring candidates to gain some wisdom from the last Democrat to win an open presidential primary and the presidency, but they also allow Obama to collect his own intelligence about what he and his closest advisers have made clear is all that matters to him: who can beat Donald Trump,” Politico wrote.

Sometimes he offers candid advice about his visitors’ strengths and weaknesses. With several lesser-known candidates, according to people who have talked to him or been briefed on his meetings, he was blunt about the challenges of breaking out of a large field. His advice is not always heeded. He told [former Massachusetts Gov. Deval] Patrick earlier this year that it was likely “too late” for him to secure “money and talent” if he jumped in the race. Occasionally, he can be cutting. With one candidate, he pointed out that during his own 2008 campaign, he had an intimate bond with the electorate, especially in Iowa, that he no longer has. Then he added, “And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.”