Severe storms and tornadoes are raging across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, damaging homes and threatening lives.

Over 20,000 people were left without power across Louisiana and Mississippi, while damage was reported in all three aforementioned states in the path of a tornado that cut a 63-mile swathe through the region.

More images of storm damage in Webster Parish, where we’re told at least two homes were destroyed and on person was sent to the hospital. #lawx pic.twitter.com/1XNTjlzDij — Jamie Ostroff (@TheJOstroff) December 16, 2019

Louisiana’s Vernon Parish Chief Deputy Calvin Turner has confirmed one death as a result. “We’ve got damage at lots of places. We’ve got a church where the fellowship hall is torn all to pieces. Some homes are hit,” he said. “Right now we’re having trouble just getting to places because of trees that are down.”

Unfortunately, the danger is far from over. “All of the severe thunderstorm threats will continue for a time into the evening hours, becoming even more dangerous in the dark,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. “These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, hail and even an isolated tornado or two.”

The violent weather is expected to hit portions of the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida on Tuesday, according to Storm Prediction Center.