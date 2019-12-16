Democrat candidate Joe Biden may be the party’s perpetual gaffe machine, mixing words and their meanings regularly – remember when he told the wheelchair-bound party member to stand up and let people see him?

But Hillary Clinton has to be the party’s scandal machine – the latest being reports that her foundation took a $1 million donation from Qatar while she was secretary of state and she then forgot to tell the government about it.

So easy to overlook only $1 million these days, apparently.

But the scandal has erupted on social media, with Twitter social media aggregator Twitchy turning sarcastic.

“Gosh, you’d think Hillary would have known that the Clinton Foundation accepting a million dollar gift from Qatar while she was still secretary of state was something she should have informed the Stated Department about, right? Otherwise it’s almost like she was trying to hide it and surely that wasn’t the case. *all the eye-rolls*” the site said.

Among those reporting recently on the revelation was Reuters, which said the confirmation of the gift came directly from the Clinton Foundation.

It was taken “without informing the State Department, even though she had promised to let the agency review new or significantly increased support from foreign governments,” the report said.

The report explained Clinton had signed an ethics agreement for the family’s foundation “in order to become secretary of state in 2009.”

The goal was to heighten transparency.

Otherwise, it could look like U.S. foreign policy could be moved by wealth donors, the report said.

“If a new foreign government wished to donate or if an existing foreign-government donor, such as Qatar, wanted to ‘increase materially’ its support of ongoing programs, Clinton promised that the State Department’s ethics official would be notified and given a chance to raise any concerns,” the report said.

The State Department explained in the report it had no record of that gift being reported.

Reuters explained, “Qatari officials pledged the money in 2011 to mark the 65th birthday of Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton’s husband, and sought to meet the former U.S. president in person the following year to present him the check, according to an email from a foundation official to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta. The email, among thousands hacked from Podesta’s account, was published last month by WikiLeaks.”

The report said it was not the only donation that should have been reviewed, citing the $11.2 million from Algeria between 2009 and 2012.

Foundation spokesman Brian Cookstra said, the Qatari donation was not really a “material increase” in support.

“Super easy to forget a $1 million dollar gift from a country that funds terrorism,” said Twitchy. “Happens every day.”

