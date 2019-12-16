The maddening trend of thieves stealing packages from doorsteps over the holidays recently took an extra-rude twist for Hillary Smith of St. Paul, Minnesota.

She told WCCO-TV after purchasing a Christmas gift for her boss, she returned home to pick it up, and the package was gone.

But something else was on her front steps in its place.

Image source: WCCO-TV video screenshot

An actual “thank you” note from the thief, the station said.

Image source: WCCO-TV video screenshot

“I looked down, and there was a piece of notebook paper folded neatly on the top step,” she told WCCO, adding that she then began reading the “brazen and arrogant” message from “the new owner of your package” who was appreciative of “the opportunity” to steal from her.

Image source: WCCO-TV video screenshot

“I do appreciate a nicely crafted ‘thank you’ note, but this is ridiculous,” Smith told the station. “I was angry and confused and quite flabbergasted that somebody would actually leave a ‘thank you’ note when they steal a package.”

Hillary Smith Image source: WCCO-TV video screenshot

What did police have to say?



“It’s something we’ve never seen before, and I don’t know what to chalk it up to,” Sgt. Mike Ernster of St. Paul Police told WCCO. “It’s so unheard of.”

Image source: WCCO-TV video screenshot

But Ernster also told the station police are wondering if other people got similar notes, and that cops want such thefts reported.

‘A little gift from my dog’

Smith is hoping to make the season a little brighter with a decoy box on her step for the thief containing “a little gift from my dog,” she told WCCO.

Image source: WCCO-TV video screenshot

Of course, if the thief keeps up with current events, such a plan might be all for naught.

Either way, Smith told the station she wants others to know that thefts like the one she experienced are “really happening” so they won’t have their holidays “wrecked” by “something big” getting stolen from them.