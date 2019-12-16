It’s a fact that Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and the other impeachment-crazed Democrats were like monkeys with a hand grenade. It’s a military observation that if you give a monkey a hand grenade, it will figure out how to pull the pin, release the handle and blow itself to bits. Thus you have the perfect picture of Pelosi et al. – including her tortured facial expressions that are consistent with passing golf ball size kidney stones. These Democrats are the hebephrenic permutation of pure evil.

Pelosi is in the process of accomplishing what Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama were unable to complete. Pelosi is in the final stages of destroying the Democratic Party for the next several elections and specifically the next three presidential campaigns, if not longer.

The Democrats have lied about their origins and their anti-God, anti-freedom anti-Americanism. They have enjoyed a complicit mainstream media covering for them by documented false reporting, which has spanned from the slavery era. Space does not permit me to delineate each, but suffice it to say we can start with the falsities used in attacking President Trump and move backward to the inception of the Democratic Party.

Pelosi, like her two-bit hoodlum gangster father before her, likes to portray herself as a tour de force, when in reality she ranks beneath what my British colleagues would call a “flat-track bully.” Pelosi has been steamrolled by the extremist wing of he party her weakness has allowed to seize control.

The Democratic Party is now controlled by the likes of Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who only days ago said President Trump should be impeached “to deal with slavery.” (See: “Democrat Congressman Al Green: Trump Must Be Impeached ‘To Deal With Slavery,'” Ryan Saavedra, DailyWire.com, Dec. 7, 2019.)

Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, argues that the American people should not be allowed to review the true facts of the conversation between the Ukraine president and President Trump. She also is adamant that “The American voters must not be allowed to choose President Trump as our president.” (See: “Democrat Rep: American Voters Must NOT Be Allowed to Choose Trump as Their President,” Jay Greenberg, Dec. 10, 2019.)

California Democrat Karen Bass said she fully intends to push for impeachment again, if President Trump is reelected in 2020. (See: “Democratic Rep. Karen Bass Says She Would Push To Impeach Trump Again If He Wins In 2020,” Henry Rodgers, msn.com, Dec. 10,2019.)

These are the people running your country. They have abandoned all pretense of constitutional propriety. They are fueled by their visceral hatred of We the People and President Trump. They are led by pusillanimous bottom-feeders sucking the economic blood out of our people – which explains why in a historically unprecedented move, labor unions are supporting President Trump.

The banking industry and Wall Street have made it clear that there will be no support or money for the Democratic Party if Liz “I-m-n Indian” Warren or Bernie Sanders are the party standard-bearer for 2020. Wall Street and the banking industry understand either of those two will take the economy to depths Obama could but salivate over.

Pete Buttigieg is fully committed to taking away the constitutional right of free, law-abiding American citizens to own, collect and bear arms. He has the unmitigated arrogance to tell true Christians, pastors and theologians what the Bible says according to his standards, which renounce biblical truth(s) in favor of his sinful lifestyle.

He fails to tell America how he will deal with the African countries, the areas of Great Britain that are Muslim-controlled and the Middle East in toto. Middle Eastern Muslims are not Christians, and unlike Buttigieg they do not pretend to be. They are Muslims, and I’m interested how the pretender from Indiana will go about convincing them to honor him and his husband. I’ll forgo the sardonic jokes that can be made about his being from “South Bend” (over or otherwise).

This is the party that encouraged their lap-dog media sycophants to attack Vice President Mike Pence because he is unwaveringly faithful to his wife and family. Vice President Pence was attacked by these dregs of society for saying he would not have lunch with a woman without his wife being present. Yet they will throw Buttigieg in the face of devout Muslims? Can they think of another way to further turn these people against us?

The sham impeachment proceedings are going nowhere. But it will take Pelosi and her simians into a miasma of failure. The word nulliparous will be used in hope-filled narrative that she is the last liberal of her kind for many years to come.

We need but one strong leader to follow President Trump, and the Democratic Party will be slide into the manure piles of history.

Carter tried and Obama tried – both failed; but Pelosi is standing at the edge of the cliff with her toes dangling over the edge prepared to slide into the ravine of irrelevance. In the future when mentioning her name, what Democrats are left will spit and wash their mouths out.